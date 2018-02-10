Pelham PD actively searching for missing woman

Pelham police are actively searching for a missing woman along County Road 36.

The car of Lisa Holman, 45, was found wrecked this morning between Bent Creek Drive and Brasher Road on County Road 36. She was last seen wearing a hot pink sweater and black legging.

If you have any information on Holman's location, please call Pelham police at 205-620-6550.

We will provide more information when it is available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.