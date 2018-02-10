Missing Chelsea woman, Lisa Holman, found alive

Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.

Lisa Holman was found Sunday morning by a search team in the woods, according to a Facebook post by police.

Holman's car was found wrecked Saturday morning between Bent Creek Drive and Brasher Road on County Road 36.

Chief Palmer made the following statement:

I want to personally thank everyone involved in the search for Lisa Holman. This was a true community effort...from surrounding law enforcement agencies, to fire and rescue, to search teams, and volunteers. I also want to thank local media outlets for sharing Lisa’s story with you. While we are still working to piece together the events of the past few days, we do want to let you know Ms. Holman was alert when we found her, and she was able to walk out of the woods to medical professionals standing by to treat her. We are thankful to serve a community where help and support is offered at a moments notice. We are so happy this situation had a good ending.

This is a breaking story, so stay with us for updates.

