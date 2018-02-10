University of Alabama offers free books to schools

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - The University of Alabama is continuing a book initiative to help out schools and communities in need.

The Selma Times-Journal reports the Book Bonanza will provide over $12,000 of book donations for school libraries throughout Alabama's Black Belt region that are struggling financially. In addition, one other school from an economically disadvantaged area will receive books.

Interested schools must fill out the application form provided by UA. The application deadline is Feb. 23.

At least six schools will be selected, with each guaranteed to receive over $1,800 to use toward the purchasing of new books for the library.

After applying, schools will be notified about their donation status on Feb. 28. Schools selected to receive book funding have until March 30 to pick up their books in Tuscaloosa.

Information from: Times Journal, http://www.selmatimesjournal.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.