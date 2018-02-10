Fred: Flood Watch and River Flood Warnings continue

Early Saturday morning conditions constituted only the lull before the storms which could be coming our way through the weekend. The next waves of rain are approaching from the south and west and a Flood Watch will continue across Central Alabama through tomorrow. There is abundant moisture flowing in from the Gulf and rain,on again-off again will be likely through tonight. Later this afternoon and tonight, there could even be a few strong storms. However, if thunderstorms do stay below severe limits, the saturated grounds from previous rains coupled with thunderstorm winds could bring about a few downed trees. In addition to the Flood Watch, River Flood Warnings continue for the down stream flooding along the Tombigbee and Black Warrior Rivers. A cold front will move across Mississippi and into North Alabama Sunday morning even as rain continues tonight and tomorrow. There could still be some heavier areas of rain accompanying the passage of this front. There could even be a few more thunderstorms and some of these could be strong with the main concern being the possibility for damaging winds.

Again, with the saturated soils, even non-severe storm winds could bring down trees as the rain moves through the region. Still, the main threat will be the ongoing concerns for flooding. The cold front will continue pushing through Central Alabama tomorrow night and Monday morning but it now appears that front will stall, leaving us with rain chances through the beginning of the new work-week. Tuesday brings a brief break from high rain chances although a back-door cold front will mean better rain chances for East Alabama through the afternoon. High pressure developing over the Northern Gulf will bring drier conditions to the south for the second half of the week with the next front approaching by the end of the work week. The beginning of next weekend returns a chance for rain into next Saturday.There is a Marginal Risk for Severe Thunderstorms for areas south of Birmingham today and a Flood Watch for all of Central Alabama through Sunday evening.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.