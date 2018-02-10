Company to increase investment to $522 million for mill

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - A Tennessee-based pulp and paper company is investing millions more into a mill in central Alabama.

Al.com reports that International Paper plans to invest $552.7 million in its Riverdale Mill to boost productivity. The company, located in Memphis, planned a $300 million conversion of its No. 15 paper machine at the mill.

The initial conversion would have allowed the mill to produce high quality whitetop linerboard and containerboard, adding 450,000 tons of annual capacity. With the additional investment, the mill will convert a line making uncoated freesheet, or copy paper, to linerboard and containerboard.

The company says the products are important to the packing industry.

Officials are calling the move a "tremendous investment" in the community.

