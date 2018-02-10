Carnival celebrations ramp up on Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - It's a big weekend for Carnival celebrations along the Alabama coast. Now if the weather will just cooperate.

Two parades are planned for Saturday in Mobile, and smaller ones will be held in Orange Beach, Daphne, Foley and Prichard.

Mobile's unique Joe Cain Procession is Sunday afternoon. The parade draws all sorts of participants to celebrate the roots of the city's Mardi Gras celebration, and it's second only to Fat Tuesday in size in Mobile. Two military ships will also be in port for visitors to tour.

But threatening weather forecasts could affect the crowds. Forecasters are predicting storms all weekend, with heavy rain expected in Mobile on Sunday.

The weather service says minor flooding could be a problem in parts of southwest Alabama north of Mobile.

