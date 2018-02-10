Buoyed by Jones' win, Democrats look to rebirth

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

ALABASTER, Ala. (AP) - Fresh off U.S. Sen. Doug Jones' history-making win in Alabama, state Democrats have found something they lacked for a long time: Hope.

Giles Perkins, Jones' campaign chairman and a veteran Democratic player in Alabama, said Jones' victory "has shown Alabama Democrats they can win again."

Democrats had been largely obliterated from the political stage in the Deep South state. Until Jones' win, Republicans held a lock on all statewide offices.

Perkins said it has been 20 years since he has seen this much enthusiasm among Democrats, and the party is fielding a strong slate of candidates in the 2018 elections.

Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan said she understands that the Democrats might have been enthused by Jones' victory, but she believed Jones' win was "one and done."

