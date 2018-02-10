The Latest: Officer in Canada prime minister motorcade hurt

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the Air Force One Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif.

A crash involving motorcycle officers accompanying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his visit to Southern California sent one officer to the hospital, but Trudeau's vehicle was not involved and he was not hurt.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the crash involving California Highway Patrol officers happened shortly after Trudeau's motorcade left the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where Trudeau gave a speech Friday night.

One officer was hospitalized with moderate injuries. It's not clear what caused the crash.

Trudeau was on his second day of a visit to California. He made appearances in San Francisco on Thursday and is set to appear in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came with an unambiguous message on his latest US visit: the North American Free Trade Agreement is a success that needs to be modernized, not abandoned.

With the next round of talks over the trade pact set to begin in Mexico later this month, Trudeau used a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Friday to cast the deal as part of a long history between the two countries that has been beneficial for both.

He also echoed frequent criticism from President Donald Trump, who has threatened to pull out of NAFTA, that too many workers are being left behind in the global economy.

The speech was a centerpiece on his swing in which he warned Canada won't be muscled into a trade deal that is unfavorable to his country.

He promoted Canada as a destination for California technology firms uneasy with shifting U.S. immigration policy.

