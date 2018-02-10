Fred's FIRST ALERT for flooding

An extended period of rain is on the way for the weekend and a Flood Watch will be in effect from 9 am this morning through Sunday. A warm front will lift north from the Gulf today. Rain will be scattered through the early morning but with southerly winds continuing to bring moisture to the area, rain will become more widespread for the remainder of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. River flooding will continue and the saturated soil will increase flooding chances as the heavier rain arrives.

Monday, a cold front will approach Central Alabama, moving south and east of the area during the Monday night-Tuesday morning time frame. Rain chances will fall with the frontal passage but there will still be a southerly wind flow which will keep rain in the forecast through Wednesday and some areas, especially to the north we could see rain chances continue through Thursday. A second cold front moves in Thursday night and Friday but there will only be a slight chance for showers by Friday.

