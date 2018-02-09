FIRST ALERT Update: Periods of heavy weekend rainfall

Get ready for one round of rain right after another. More rainfall is expected tomorrow. This rainy weather will remain through at least Sunday. Forecast models are indicating between 2-4" of rainfall with the possibility of a few areas receiving close to 5" of rainfall by Sunday afternoon. Flooding is possible especially in the low lying areas along with places near streams and rivers. The severe weather threat remains low with the best chances for stronger storms in southern Alabama.

Expect highs in the mid 60s tomorrow with mild temperatures again on Sunday. Morning lows will remain in the mid 50s. Mercedes Marathon Weekend: Light to moderate rain is expected at the Regions Super Hero 5k. Expect rain chances around 80-percent. There is also an 80-percent chance for rain at the Mercedes Marathon on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Stay close to weather information this weekend with the WBRC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.