Homicide investigation underway in Tuscaloosa

Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating a homicide they say happened Friday evening at Broadmoore Gardens Apartments in the 200 block of E. James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway.

When police arrived at the scene after a call around 6:45 p.m., they found an 18-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jalen Deanthony Merriweather.

Investigating officers a 30-year-old female who told them the suspect in the shooting came to an apartment and started an argument with her about a child.

At the same apartment was the 18-year-old brother of the 30-year-old female. The woman told police the suspect began hitting the woman with a pistol. Her brother - the victim - intervened and the suspect shot him.

The female then ran from the suspect. We're told he fired at her, but she was not hit or injured. That's when the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Donald Kenneth Robertson. Police say he is now wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

Robertson is identified as 5'8" and 150 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Robertson's whereabouts, you're asked to contact law enforcement or Crimestoppers.

