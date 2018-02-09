Birmingham firefighters respond to business fire on Montclair Ro - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham firefighters respond to business fire on Montclair Road

Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire responded to a heavily involved commercial fire on Friday evening.

The blaze occurred at 1830 Montclair Road at Automatic Food Services.

Please check back for updates as this is a developing situation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly