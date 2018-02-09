Weekend Weather Chat: Brace yourselves for a rainy weekend - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Weekend Weather Chat: Brace yourselves for a rainy weekend

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
(WBRC) -

Big plans this weekend? Whatever you do it would be wise to bring an umbrella.

J-P Dice and Jill Gilardi breakdown your forecast for Saturday and Sunday. SPOILER ALERT: It's going to be rainy.

