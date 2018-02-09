Fight over stale Cap'n Crunch cereal embarrasses many in Moundville

A fight over Cap'n Crunch cereal left a bad taste in the mouths of some folks in Moundville.

"A few weeks ago it was the story about the cheesecake. It's embarrassing to our town," according to Lindsay Obryant, a cosmetologist at Blush Salon, said.

Moundville Police charged 52-year-old Duane Berry Smith with third-degree domestic violence assault after attacking his roommate with a laptop chord over stale Cap'n Crunch cereal.

Officers confirm Smith confronted his roommate at their home on DeSoto Road last Friday.

He was upset the cereal became stale because the victim didn't seal it tight enough and "asked him if he knew how hard it was to eat stale cereal without any teeth" and allegedly demanded the victim remove his dentures and try some.

That lead to the assault.

Inside Blush Salon in downtown Moundville, ladies here wish this latest food fight would go away and stay gone.

"It's the talk of the town on Facebook. It's been mentioned a couple of times in the salon, but it's not that big of a deal. It was featured on Rick and Bubba this morning, which got the whole town talking some," Natalie Mills explained.

Several weeks ago, a stabbing was reported in Moundville over a slice of cheesecake.

The charges against Smith are a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.