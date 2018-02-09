Tuscaloosa Police release video of suspects checking for unlocked car doors

Tuscaloosa Police have had a lock it or lose it campaign for years.

They hope folks will pay more attention to it after watching security video they say shows suspects checking for unlocked car doors to steal what's inside them.

"Even in the comfort of your own home, their driveways and parking lots, your vehicle is still at risk of being broken into," Lt. Teena Richardson said.

The video, shot on January 23 in an undisclosed apartment complex, shows what can happen when you do lock your doors. The suspects left without breaking into any of the vehicles.

But police believe unlocked car doors leads to many of the breaking and entering cases they're investigating.

They hope the video drives home the point you can protect yourself by locking your car and keeping valuables out of sight.

"To see how important it is for them to remove their valuables from view and to make sure their doors are locked and windows are secured," Richardson went on to say.

Anyone who might recognize the people in the video are asked to call Tuscaloosa Police.

