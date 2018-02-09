The Latest: Blackwell running for governor

MOMTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on qualifying for 2018 elections (all times local):

6:06 p.m.

State Sen. Slade Blackwell is running for governor.

The Alabama Republican Party indicated Friday that Blackwell had filed paperwork to run for governor.

The Mountain Brook Republican joins a crowded GOP field challenging Republican incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in the June primary.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, state Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile, evangelical preacher Scott Dawson and Michael McAllister are also running in the Republican primary against Ivey.

On the Democratic side, the candidates are former chief justice Sue Bell Cobb, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former state legislator James Fields, Christopher A. Countryman and Anthony White.

5:50 p.m.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Bob Vance is running for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Vance filed paperwork Friday with the Alabama Democratic Party to run for the office of chief justice.

He is seeking the post six years after he narrowly lost the 2012 race to Republican Roy Moore.

Vance has been a circuit judge in Jefferson County for 15 years.

On the Republican side, current chief justice Lyn Stuart and Associate Justice Tom Parker are seeking the post.

Stuart became chief justice when Moore was suspended from the bench.

5:20 p.m.

Joseph Siegelman, the son of former Gov. Don Siegelman, is running for attorney general.

The Alabama Democratic Party said Friday that the younger Siegelman filed paperwork to run for attorney general.

Joseph Siegelman is a lawyer in private practice in Birmingham and a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law.

He has also been involved in the fight to overturn his father's bribery conviction. He filed a lawsuit seeking access to an internal review of how the government handled Siegelman's case.

Siegelman will face lawyer Chris Christie in the June Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, incumbent Attorney General Steve Marshall faces former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin, former Attorney General Troy King and Republican lawyer and former judge Chess Bedsole.

12:48 p.m.

The fields for the 2018 elections are taking shape.

The Alabama Republican and Democratic parties will close qualifying on Friday evening for the 2018 elections.

Statewide offices, including governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor and chief justice, as well as legislative and congressional seats are among the offices up for grabs this year.

Qualifying ends at 5 p.m.

The party primaries will be held June 5. The general election is Nov. 6.

