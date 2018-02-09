Midfield boys basketball will not defend 3A state championship

The Midfield boys High School basketball team will not get the chance to defend its Class 3A title from a year ago. The Patriots have been knocked out of the state playoffs because of a rules violation.

Midfield played one too many games during the regular season and because of that the Patriots have to forfeit its next game which happens to be a sub-regional game.



According to the rules, on page 27 of the AHSAA 2017-18 Sports Book, it states in item 2:

Schools are permitted to play (a maximum) 20 regular-season games and (unlimited contests) in three tournaments prior to area, sub-regional, regional and State Finals play.

Restitution begins immediately. Midfield, the Area 8 tournament champion, will not participate in the Class 3A sub-regional playoff game versus Area 7 tournament runner-up American Christian. As a result, American Christian will automatically advance to the Central Regional Tournament.

A similar scenario is also effecting the McAdory boys basketball team.

