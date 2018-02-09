Homewood Greenway becoming State Birding Trail

Homewood city councilors are working to add pedestrian access to the bridge over US Highway 280 that connects the city to Mountain BrookMore >>
Homewood city councilors are working to add pedestrian access to the bridge over US Highway 280 that connects the city to Mountain BrookMore >>
Are you washing your hands the right way? You may not be getting off as many germs as you think.More >>
Are you washing your hands the right way? You may not be getting off as many germs as you think.More >>
Homewood trail being added to state list for best Bird-watching locationsMore >>
Homewood trail being added to state list for best Bird-watching locationsMore >>
Rocky Ridge Fire Chief Jon A. Lord has been named 2017 Fire Chief of the Year by the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs.More >>
Rocky Ridge Fire Chief Jon A. Lord has been named 2017 Fire Chief of the Year by the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.More >>