Rocky Ridge Fire Chief named 2017 Fire Chief of the Year

Rocky Ridge Fire Chief Jon A. Lord has been named 2017 Fire Chief of the Year by the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs.

Chief Lord was presented the most prestigious honor given by the association for his leadership, innovation, integrity, service to the public and to the fire service as a whole. The decision, made by the Fire Chief of the Year Selection Committee, was announced during the 2018 Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs Executive Development Conference in Tuscaloosa on February 8.

Chief Lord has more than 30 years of service and also works on the Jefferson County 9-1-1 Board of Directors and serves as a Vice Chair of the Alabama First Responders Wireless Commission.

