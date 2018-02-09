Alabama court lets 2 capital convictions stand

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals is refusing challenges filed by two death row inmates convicted of murder.

The judges on Friday upheld the conviction and death sentence of Jordaan Stanly Creque. He was convicted of killing Jeffrey Mark Graff and Jessie Jose Aguilar during the robbery of a Krystal restaurant in Decatur in 2011.

The court rejected claims including one that Creque was interrogated in violation of his constitutional rights.

The appellate court also upheld a lower court decision refusing a challenge by David Dewayne Riley. He was convicted of capital murder in Lauderdale County in the 2007 killing of store clerk Scott Michael Kirtley during a robbery.

The judges rejected Riley's claim that a court improperly used a proposed order by prosecutors in refusing his appeal.

