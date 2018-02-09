Inmate fatally stabbed at St. Clair Correctional

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. Correctional officers responded to a reported assault and found 25-year-old Travis Lamar Wilson, Jr. outside a cell block with serious injuries.

Wilson was treated at the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He later died of his injuries. Wilson was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2011 murder conviction in Etowah County.

Correctional officials identified a suspect in the murder of Wilson. 25-year-old Cruz Caldwell is serving a 20-year sentence for theft of property in Coffee County. Authorities say he will now be facing a first-degree murder charge for the stabbing.

Officials say they are unaware what led to the stabbing assault.

The correctional facility in Springville was locked down while ADOC investigated the incident.

