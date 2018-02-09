Walker Co. Schools closing Monday due to flu - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Walker Co. Schools closing Monday due to flu

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Walker County Schools will be closed on Monday due to the widespread flu outbreak.

Officials will be doing extensive cleaning over the weekend.

At least 89 cases of potential flu-related deaths are being investigated in Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly