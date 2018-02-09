Court date set for former Tide star Humphrey

Former Hoover and Alabama football player Marlon Humphrey has a court date set for his arrest in Tuscaloosa.

Attorney Paul Patterson tells me that a court hearing has been set for March 1 in Tuscaloosa when he will request the case be dismissed based on lack of probable cause. Humphrey was charged with 3rd degree robbery last month when he took a phone charger cord from an Uber car.

New wrinkle: Patterson adds that a second officer arrived on the scene and Marlon immediately gave the cord back after he realized it was not his.

