FIRST ALERT Update: Flood threat increases for this weekend due to rounds of heavy rainfall

It’s a very mild day and temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal. We are tracking wet weather moving in from the west southwest that will impact Tuscaloosa after 4PM and Birmingham after 5PM. This is the first of many rounds!

A FLOOD WATCH goes into effect on Saturday morning and lingers through Saturday afternoon. We expect a prolonged period of rain which will be heavy at times that could cause flooding. We are forecasting 1-3” and locally higher amounts and that much rain over time could cause rivers and creeks to rise and low lying areas to flood. Keep up with the latest alerts through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Wet and stormy weather is expected here and along the Gulf Coast for Mardi Gras.

A FIRST ALERT for scattered showers during the Regions Superhero 5K. Rain coverage increases across central Alabama to 90 percent during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and storms are likely and will produce locally heavy rainfall that will cause ponding on the roads, localized flooding and limited visibility for travelers. Temperatures start in the 50s and rise well into the 60s.

Warm and moist air continues to pump in from the south on Sunday ahead of a cold front which will set the stage for more showers and storms. Activity is likely during the Mercedes-Benz Marathon and lingering through the afternoon hours. We will have to monitor for a few strong storms on Sunday afternoon but at this time the threat is low. Temperatures will be very mild and in the middle and upper 60s.

The chance for showers d rops back to 20 percent on Monday and temperatures remain above normal but slightly cooler than the weekend.

Rain chances remain next week though will be in the slight range and the main wet corridor will stay north of us. It now looks very mild next week and we will see some days in the 70s.

