Man charged with murder following homicide on 9th Avenue South

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon. BPD confirmed the victim was 20-year-old Dietrich Boone.

Police charged 21-year-old Arron Gaines with the murder of Boone.

Around 12:56 p.m., officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to a male shot in the 8400 block of 9th Ave. South. When the officers arrived, they observed the victim lying in the backyard of a home. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced deceased. At the time it was unclear whether the victim had been shot or stabbed.

Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect came to the location, where the victim lived, and started a physical confrontation with the victim. At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and chased the victim off his front porch. A gunshot was then heard in the area, and the suspect fled the scene shortly after.

During the early portion of the investigation, police learned who the suspect was. Fortunately, the suspect turned himself into investigators an hour after the homicide. At this time, the motive appears to be domestic in nature (both men have a female acquaintance in common).

Authorities say Gaines is a former Police Recruit at the Birmingham Police Academy. In late January of 2018, Gaines resigned from his position at the academy prior to being terminated after allegations of conduct violations. Gaines was never a certified police officer with the department, and during the time of the alleged shooting was not employed with the department, according to police.

Gaines is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $125,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.