Man charged with murder following homicide on 9th Avenue South - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man charged with murder following homicide on 9th Avenue South

9th Avenue South homicide investigation. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC) 9th Avenue South homicide investigation. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
Arron Gaines, 21. (Source: Birmingham Police Department) Arron Gaines, 21. (Source: Birmingham Police Department)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon. BPD confirmed the victim was 20-year-old Dietrich Boone.

Police charged 21-year-old Arron Gaines with the murder of Boone.

Around 12:56 p.m., officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to a male shot in the 8400 block of 9th Ave. South. When the officers arrived, they observed the victim lying in the backyard of a home. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced deceased. At the time it was unclear whether the victim had been shot or stabbed.

Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect came to the location, where the victim lived, and started a physical confrontation with the victim. At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and chased the victim off his front porch. A gunshot was then heard in the area, and the suspect fled the scene shortly after.

During the early portion of the investigation, police learned who the suspect was. Fortunately, the suspect turned himself into investigators an hour after the homicide. At this time, the motive appears to be domestic in nature (both men have a female acquaintance in common).

Authorities say Gaines is a former Police Recruit at the Birmingham Police Academy. In late January of 2018, Gaines resigned from his position at the academy prior to being terminated after allegations of conduct violations. Gaines was never a certified police officer with the department, and during the time of the alleged shooting was not employed with the department, according to police.

Gaines is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $125,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Plans in the works to make Birmingham more bicycle friendly

    Plans in the works to make Birmingham more bicycle friendly

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:43 PM EST2018-02-12 22:43:56 GMT
    Hunter Garrison rides his bike to work almost every dayHunter Garrison rides his bike to work almost every day

    New plans could make commuting to work in Birmingham from surrounding communities a safe reality

    More >>

    New plans could make commuting to work in Birmingham from surrounding communities a safe reality

    More >>

  • Man charged with murder following homicide on 9th Avenue South

    Man charged with murder following homicide on 9th Avenue South

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:24 PM EST2018-02-12 22:24:17 GMT

    Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.

    More >>

    Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Local flower shops prepare for Valentine's Day

    Local flower shops prepare for Valentine's Day

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-02-12 22:16:41 GMT
    Valentine's Day is this Wednesday and if you haven't decided on a gift yet you still have time. (Source: WBRC/Steffany Means)Valentine's Day is this Wednesday and if you haven't decided on a gift yet you still have time. (Source: WBRC/Steffany Means)

    Valentine's Day is this Wednesday and if you haven't decided on a gift yet you still have time. We stopped by Dorthy McDaniel's Flower Market. McDaniel tells us this time of year is like a months worth of business concentrated into just a few days. She says it takes a lot of preparation for the holiday and they are more than prepared. "We have recipes we use so that once we have done the site, we have done the arrangement for our site, then our designers follow the recipe...

    More >>

    Valentine's Day is this Wednesday and if you haven't decided on a gift yet you still have time. We stopped by Dorthy McDaniel's Flower Market. McDaniel tells us this time of year is like a months worth of business concentrated into just a few days. She says it takes a lot of preparation for the holiday and they are more than prepared. "We have recipes we use so that once we have done the site, we have done the arrangement for our site, then our designers follow the recipe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly