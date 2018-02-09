Birmingham PD: Homicide investigation underway on 9th Avenue Sou - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD: Homicide investigation underway on 9th Avenue South

9th Avenue South homicide investigation. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC) 9th Avenue South homicide investigation. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a scene in the 8400 block of 9th Avenue South.

We're told a currently unidentified man was shot at that location.

No suspect has been named.

We'll update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly