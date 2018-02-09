Body found in Trussville off Highway 11

Authorities responded to a report of a body found by a survey crew on Friday morning.

Police say the male body was found at the corner of Commerce Drive and U.S. Highway 11.

There was an obvious attempt to conceal the body, and it is possible the death occurred in another location, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

