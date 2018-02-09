Authorities identify body found in Trussville off Highway 11

A body found in a vacant lot February 9 in Trussville has been identified.

Authorities say a survey crew found the body of 47-year-old Joe Fred Skelton, Jr. at the intersection of Highway 11 and Commerce Drive. Skelton was from Northport, but he had been living off and on in the Birmingham area for at least the last couple of years.

Police believe Skelton died at a different location and his body dumped at the vacant lot. Authorities say his body did not show any obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have had contact with Skelton in the last few weeks leading up to his death or anyone that may know who he was associating with or places that he may have frequented or stayed can call Detective Golden at 205-661-4006

