Fields for 2018 elections take shape

MOMTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The fields for the 2018 elections are taking shape.

The Alabama Republican and Democratic parties will close qualifying on Friday evening for the 2018 elections.

Statewide offices, including governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor and chief justice, as well as legislative and congressional seats are among the offices up for grabs this year.

Qualifying ends at 5 p.m.

The party primaries will be held June 5. The general election is Nov. 6.

