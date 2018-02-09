FIRST ALERT: A wet and stormy weekend ahead

Temperatures are warming up fast and will top off in the middle 60s in many places, which is above normal for this time of year. Scattered clouds form and there is a chance for showers south of I-20 after 3 p.m.

FIRST ALERT for round number one of many showers that will lift up from the south this evening. If you are heading to Mobile or New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras then plan on wet conditions and potential strong storms. Keep up with alerts through the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Remember to change set your location settings to “follow me” to get alerts anywhere you go.



A FIRST ALERT for scattered showers during the Regions Superhero 5K. Rain coverage increases across central Alabama to 90 percent during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and storms are likely and will produce locally heavy rainfall that will cause ponding on the roads, localized flooding and limited visibility for travelers. Temperatures start in the 50s and rise well into the 60s.



Warm and moist air continues to pump in from the south on Sunday ahead of a cold front, which will set the stage for more showers and storms.



Activity is likely during the Mercedes-Benz Marathon and lingering through the afternoon hours. We will have to monitor for a few strong storms on Sunday afternoon but at this time the threat is low. Temperatures will be very mild and in the middle and upper 60s. Rainfall amounts between today and Sunday will range from 1-3 inches and locally up to 4-5 inches.



The chance for showers d rops back to 20 percent on Monday and temperatures remain above normal but slightly cooler than the weekend.



Rain chances remain next week though will be in the slight range and the main wet corridor will stay north of us. It now looks very mild next week and we will see some days in the 70s.



