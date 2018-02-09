Racing to win

Racing the two mile at Indoor State is something that Alvin Finch says he'll remember for the rest of his life



"Man, I was so pumped seeing my time over on the board," he said.



The senior from Homewood High School finished fourth overall in class 6A last week beating his personal best by 15 seconds, even scoring points for his team, a moment his parents and teammates will never forget.



"He's had to work so hard for everything he's achieved. He didn't even speak until he was five years old, for someone who we didn't know if he would talk or if he would even understand certain things, to see him overcome, not only just participating, but scoring points for a championship team," Veleka's Finch, Alvin's mother said.



Finch, who deals with Autism, started running track in eighth grade, but it was his sophomore year when his coaches saw his raw talent.



"We've learned at Homewood that you don't put limits on what Alvin can do because he seems to shatter ceilings every chance he gets," Lars Porter Homewood's Distance Coach said.



"His dream was to make it to indoor state and we're here," Veleka Finch said.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.