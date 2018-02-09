Filet Mignon with Salted Caramel-Bourbon Sauce

Ingredients:
4 6-ounce beef tenderloin filets
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
3 tablespoons salted butter, divided
3 tablespoons bourbon
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy cream
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Directions:
Sprinkle steaks evenly with salt and pepper.
Heat canola oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks, and cook 3 minutes on first side; turn and add 1 tablespoon of the butter. Cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until desired dregree of doneness. Remove from the skillet and keep warm.
Add brandy to skillet, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of skillet. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and the sugar; cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves and caramelizes. Remove skillet from heat and whisk in cream until blended. Return to heat, bring to a boil and cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute or until sauce is thickened. Pour sauce over steaks and garnish with chives. Serve immediately.
