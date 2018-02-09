Vonn, White and Team USA share ceremonies experience at Olympics

Erin Hamlin carries the flag of the United States during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

(RNN) - Members of Team USA took to social media Friday morning to show off their view of the Winter Olympics opening ceremonies in South Korea.

As their countrymen were waking up, American athletes were marching through the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea’s northeast. The U.S. sent 242 athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics, competing across 14 different disciplines.

Among the biggest American names at this year’s Winter Games will be skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, snowboarders Shaun White and Chloe Kim, speedskater Shani Davis, and figure skaters Nathan Chen and Bradie Tennell.

Vonn and White shared a video on Instagram as the ceremonies commenced, and a number of other athletes shared their experience, including luger Chris Mazdzer who provided a firsthand look as the team entered the stadium.

A post shared by Shaun White (@shaunwhite) on Feb 9, 2018 at 2:13am PST

A post shared by Chris Mazdzer (@mazdzer) on Feb 9, 2018 at 4:57am PST

Someone pinch me!!!! Opening ceremonies... there are no words ???? pic.twitter.com/IQWJqYbkwj — Kali Flanagan (@flanagko) February 9, 2018

A post shared by Nate Weber (@nateweberactual) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:17pm PST

A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:07am PST

A post shared by Karen Chen (@karebearsk8) on Feb 9, 2018 at 1:53am PST

