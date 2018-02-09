Vonn, White and Team USA share ceremonies experience at Olympics
Erin Hamlin carries the flag of the United States during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
(RNN) - Members of Team USA took to social media Friday morning to show off their view of the Winter Olympics opening ceremonies in South Korea.
As their countrymen were waking up, American athletes were marching through the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea’s northeast. The U.S. sent 242 athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics, competing across 14 different disciplines.
Among the biggest American names at this year’s Winter Games will be skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, snowboarders Shaun White and Chloe Kim, speedskater Shani Davis, and figure skaters Nathan Chen and Bradie Tennell.
Vonn and White shared a video on Instagram as the ceremonies commenced, and a number of other athletes shared their experience, including luger Chris Mazdzer who provided a firsthand look as the team entered the stadium.
