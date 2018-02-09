Mickey's Weather Kid, Liberty, showed off her baton twirling skills this morning. She even tried to show Mickey, but he needs a few more lessons!
Liberty is from Calera and is involved in her community. Her mom says she serves as a volunteer for the Train Museum in Calera.
This isn't the first time Liberty has been on TV. She was once on a Blue Cross Blue Shield commercial when she was a baby.
Congratulations Liberty on being this week's Mickey's Weather Kid.
