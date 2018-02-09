Mickey: Clouds increasing today, rain likely this weekend

We begin Friday morning under fair skies with temperatures in the 30s. Only a few areas were below freezing in the 3 a.m. hour.

Today we are expecting clouds to increase with a chance of scattered showers, mainly after 3 p.m. with highs in the low 60s and SW winds around 5 mph.

Tonight expect showers, mainly after midnight with lows in the 50s and southeast winds around 5 mph.

The weekend looks to be a wet one, especially Saturday. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected. With highs in the 60s we could see significant rainfall throughout the day and night.

Sunday morning should be mild with more showers. The rain is expect to become more scattered in nature by Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for most of our next workweek. The temperatures look to be unseasonably mild so no winter weather is expected.

Have a great weekend and hang on to that umbrella.

