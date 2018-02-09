Work zone speed enforcement begins in Tuscaloosa this weekend

Drivers through Tuscaloosa on Interstate 20/59 can expect to see extra troopers on the road starting this weekend.



Alabama Department of Transportation West Central Region Spokesperson John D. McWilliams says troopers will be strictly enforcing the 45 miles per hour speed limit from approximately exit 73 to exit 76. He expects the additional enforcement to run until next week.



An interstate widening and bridge replacement project is underway in this area. Although work is conducted in the evening and overnight hours, McWilliams says the 45 miles per hour speed limit is in effect at all times.

“Motorists need to realize that the men and women who work on our roadways have families they want to return home to,” McWilliams said.“So the best way to accomplish that is to respect the work zone by slowing down, paying attention and being patient.”



Although the reduced speed is intended to help protect workers, McWilliams says it is also important for driver safety. He says national statistics show motorists actually make up the majority of work zone fatalities.



McWilliams says the Tuscaloosa interstate construction project is expected to last until 2020.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.