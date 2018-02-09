Alabama town seeks full-time police chief

NEWTON, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama town whose part-time police chief relocated is now seeking a full-time person for the position.

The Dothan Eagle reports that Mayor William Pruett says Newton will accept applications for the position through Feb. 16, with the goal of selecting a new police chief in March.

The former part-time police chief, Eric Duhaime, was a contracted employee at Fort Rucker who was relocated to Fort Campbell in Kentucky after less than a year at the Newton job. Pruett praised the relationships Duhaime built with the town's government and residents.

