Police "making progress" one month later in Kat West murder investigation

Police Chief Sean Lemley says his department is making progress, but a month later, investigators still haven't released much information about what actually happened to Kathleen West.More >>
Police Chief Sean Lemley says his department is making progress, but a month later, investigators still haven't released much information about what actually happened to Kathleen West.More >>
Loved ones of one-year old Kandice Cabbil who was allegedly killed by her dad are speaking out for the first time.More >>
Loved ones of one-year old Kandice Cabbil who was allegedly killed by her dad are speaking out for the first time.More >>
Following a horrific car accident involving her two sons, a mother finally met the last good Samaritan who helped her sons immediately after the wreck.More >>
Following a horrific car accident involving her two sons, a mother finally met the last good Samaritan who helped her sons immediately after the wreck.More >>
One of the three suspects charged with capital murder for the murder of a Cullman County man has plead guilty.More >>
One of the three suspects charged with capital murder for the murder of a Cullman County man has plead guilty.More >>
We'll see mostly clear skies this evening with overnight lows around 35 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Expect rain chances around 20-percent.More >>
We'll see mostly clear skies this evening with overnight lows around 35 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Expect rain chances around 20-percent.More >>