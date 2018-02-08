Police "making progress" one month later in Kat West murder investigation

The latest on the murder of a 42-year-old wife and mother in Calera that is still drawing national attention.

Police Chief Sean Lemley says his department is making progress, but a month later, investigators still haven't released much information about what actually happened to Kathleen West.

Lemley says about a half dozen outside law enforcement agencies are assisting Calera police with this investigation. West, who operates an adult subscription website and goes by the name "Ktity Kat West" was found outside her home on Green Wood Circle on January 13. A day before that surveillance video shows her in the R&R Wine and Liquor store in Calera. The clerk told us she believes West came in with her husband. The couple bought bottles of whiskey and liqueur.

Right now investigators are keeping this case close to the vest.

We tried speaking with neighbors but no one wanted to go on camera. They too want more information. Police continue to investigate the incident as a homicide and say they don't believe the public is at risk in this situation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.