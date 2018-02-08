Burnell's career night leads Gamecocks to big win

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Jason Burnell had career-highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Marlon Hunter added 17 points as Jacksonville State beat Tennessee Tech 82-65 on Thursday night.

The win broke a tie in the Ohio Valley Conference standings between the two teams and sent the Gamecocks (18-8, 9-4) into a tie for third with Austin Peay, which lost to Murray State.

The Golden Eagles (16-10, 8-5) raced out to an early lead with an 18-5 run. A Hunter jumper then sparked a 35-9 JSU run to close the first half, during which Hunter scored 13 of his 17 points. The Gamecocks led 40-27 at the half.

In the second half Jamall Gregory scored all 12 of his points to help JSU in push its lead to 26.

JSU controlled the interior in almost every aspect, holding advantages in total rebounds (47 to 34), points in the paint (36 to 24), and blocked shots (10 to 1).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.