Woman pleads guilty to capital murder of Cullman Co. man

One of the three suspects charged with capital murder for the murder of a Cullman County man has plead guilty.

Stephanie Underwood, of Hanceville, plead guilty today in Blount County and received a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole. She also plans to testify against the other co-defendants, Matthew Thrasher, of Hayden, and Christopher Jones.

The three were extradited from Wisconsin to Alabama as suspects for the murder of 55-year-old David Hayes, of Holly Pond in Cullman County.

