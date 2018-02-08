Loved ones of Tuscaloosa baby murdered come together following fight

Loved ones of 1-year old Kandice Cabbil who was allegedly killed by her dad are speaking out for the first time.

A fight broke out at her funeral. A lot of emotions and tension ran high at a baby Kandice's funeral earlier this week. It's a sight no one wants to see while a child is being laid to rest.

Her God Mother said moving forward they are putting aside their differences to honor Kandice at a candle light vigil.

Friends and family of 20-month-old Kandice Cabbill fighting at her funeral Monday.

“They were angry at some of the people at the funeral because some of the people shouldn't have been at the funeral,” said Alecia Thomas, Kandice's God Mom.

The owner of the Blue Plate in Northport, Allen Aldridge, said Kandice's mom works for him and they're taking donations to pay for the remaining funeral costs.

“We're trying to help her along she's trying to ease back into her normal day to day routine and so she's coming to work she's pushing through and doing the best she can, “said Aldridge.

Thomas said they should have more details on when the vigil will be held soon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.