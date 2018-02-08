FIRST ALERT: Heavy weekend rain expected

We'll see mostly clear skies this evening with overnight lows around 35 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Expect rain chances around 20-percent. The forecast looks wet on Friday evening with rain chances climbing to around 80-percent.

First Alert: The forecast will remain soggy for Saturday and Sunday. We can expect temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with widespread rain both days. If you have plans for the Mercedes Marathon, make sure you have the rain gear handy. No severe weather is forecast. We could easily see between two and four inches of rain over the weekend. The severe weather threat is very low, but an isolated strong storm is possible on Sunday.

As for next week, the forecast looks mostly dry on Monday. Rain chances will be around 20-percent during the afternoon. We'll see some spotty showers on Tuesday with a better chance for rain on Valentine's Day.

