Federal judge issues order regarding mentally ill inmates in solitary confinement

A federal judge presiding in a lawsuit involving mental health treatment in Alabama prisons is giving officials until Friday to move mentally ill inmates.

A U.S. District Judge issued the order on Thursday following a hearing where inmate attorneys argued that mentally ill prisoners are being held too long in solitary confinement.

An Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) spokesperson says the ADOC has presented a proposal to the court in which the department has agreed to remove certain categories of mentally ill inmates from segregation, if in doing so does not threaten the safety and security of a correctional institution. The ADOC will enact portions of the proposal pending the court’s approval.

Below is the court order filed in the lawsuit:

