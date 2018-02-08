Water main break on Greensprings Highway causes detours - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Water main break on Greensprings Highway causes detours

Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A water main break on Greensprings Highway is causing detours for the next eight hours.

Birmingham police said southbound traffic will be detoured on University Blvd./Greensprings Highway at 8th Street. Northbound traffic on Greensprings Highway will be detoured at Greensprings Ave. near the old Norm's.

