5 year old dies from accidental shooting in Talladega

A 5-year-old Talladega County boy has passed away from an accidental shooting. Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby confirmed the incidence this afternoon.

Officials said that around 7:30 a.m. police arrived to a scene in northern Talladega County to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The child was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. after being sent to Citizen's Brookwood/Baptist Medical Center.

