Hoover teen arrested, charged in weekend assaults

Hoover police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect on two counts of assault in the first degree.

Preston Barker Moore was taken into custody this afternoon and transported to the Hoover City Jail in connection with two assaults that took place on February 3.

The incident occurred during a drug transaction that involved two juvenile male victims being stabbed at a location in the 1000 block of Inverness Cove Way. One male had a severe cut on his hand and the other received a cut on his elbow and a stab wound on his thigh.

Both victims initially arrived at Grandview Medical Center for treatment. The victim with the thigh would was treated at Grandview, while the victim with the hand would was transported to Children's Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect allegedly attacked the two victims with a knife until they were able to run to their vehicle and drive away.

Moore, who will be transferred to the Shelby County Jail, is being charged as an adult.

