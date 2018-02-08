All clear given at Glen Iris Elementary School following report of masked man entering building

Birmingham police say a masked man wearing dark clothing entered Glen Iris Elementary School on Thursday.

Police searched the school with K9s for the suspect.

After school care kids were in the building at the time of the intruder sighting.

The kids were moved to the gym as a precaution.

Parents picked up their children and the school is clear as of 6:30 p.m.

