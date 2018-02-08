Residents concerned after pizza delivery driver shot nearby

Residents in a Birmingham community are reeling after a pizza delivery man was shot on their street.

It was just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, as Leah Hazzard and her family were having dinner when the phone rang.

“A neighbor called and said, ‘Did you hear that? I thought I heard gunshots coming from your house. Is everything ok?’ And I was like, ‘No, there's no gunshots. Everything is fine over here’,” Hazzard recalls saying.

But it would be just a few minutes later that Hazzard would learn bullets had been fired, just a few houses away from her own.

Birmingham police say a pizza delivery man pulled up to a home in the 4000 block of Overlook Road attempting to deliver the pizzas. When he approached the house, the homeowners said they had not ordered a pizza so the man returned to his car.

Police says that's when suspects approached him, demanded his money and took the food. At some point, the suspects fired on the delivery driver who then returned fire while realizing he'd also been hit.

“I'm concerned,” Hazzard said Thursday. “I mean, thank God this man didn't lose his life.”

Hazzard says she and her neighbors are still reeling from the news and she's upset by what she calls the disregard for life.

She's lived here almost thirty years and says the only trouble they've had before are small situations, but never any gun violence.

Still, she doesn't believe there's any reason to panic.

“I've never felt ill at ease or in danger. And so I hope everybody becomes vigilant and reasonable. But I’m not going anywhere. It isn't the way of our neighborhood so I'm hoping it’s a singular event.”

Police say they have not found the persons responsible for the crime. They also say at this point, they believe it was a random incident.

