Pelham man charged with first-degree rape of a child

A Pelham man is charged with two felony crimes for sex abuse of a child.

Brandon Scott Alexander was charged with 1st degree rape and sex abuse of a child less than age 12. Alexander, 38, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Shelby County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

The alleged incidents occurred between October 2015 and August 2016, according to arrest warrants. The victim, according to warrants, was 9 or 10 years when the alleged crimes took place.

The full warrant can be read below. Alexander's preliminary court date is February 28.

