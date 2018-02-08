Pelham man charged with first-degree rape of a child

Parents in Cullman are being asked to pitch in and help fight an outbreak of flu cases. The county school system is closed until next week to allow the personnel to disinfect the schools.More >>
It's been a violent and dangerous week for law enforcement in Alabama - there have been three officer-involved shootings over two days.More >>
Brandon Scott Alexander was charged with 1st degree rape and sex abuse of a child less than age 12.More >>
The forecast is looking a bit soggy for Saturday and Sunday. Some of the rain could begin as early as Friday night.More >>
Officials with the Birmingham City School system say Avondale Elementary School will close for students Friday, February 9, because of a significant number of reported flu cases.More >>
