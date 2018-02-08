Schools ask parents to disinfect student items before returning to school

Birmingham police say a masked man wearing dark clothing entered Glen Iris Elementary School on Thursday.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Police Department was the only department in Alabama to participate in the nationwide Johns Suppression Initiative. Officers here hope it will cut down on the amount of prostitution and sex trafficking happening here.More >>
Preston Barker Moore was taken into custody this afternoon and transported to the Hoover City Jail in connection with two assaults that took place on February 3.More >>
Residents in a Birmingham community are reeling after a pizza delivery man was shot on their street.More >>
Passionate Alabama teachers working to expand computer science education in the state while UAB encourages students with a high school programming competitionMore >>
